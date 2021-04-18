 Skip to main content
On TV Today 4/19/21
BASEBALL

10 a.m.;White Sox at Red Sox;NBCSCH 

6 p.m.;Cardinals at Nationals;BSMW

6 p.m.;Giants at Phillies;MLB

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Celtics;NBCSCH+

6:30 p.m.Warriors at 76ers;ESPN

9 p.m.;Jazz at Lakers;ESPN

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.;Red Wings at Stars;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Blackhawks at Predators;NBCSCH

SOCCER

2 p.m.;Liverpool at Leeds United;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

