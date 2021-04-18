On TV Today 4/19/21

BASEBALL
10 a.m.;White Sox at Red Sox;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Cardinals at Nationals;BSMW
6 p.m.;Giants at Phillies;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Celtics;NBCSCH+
6:30 p.m.Warriors at 76ers;ESPN
9 p.m.;Jazz at Lakers;ESPN
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Red Wings at Stars;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Blackhawks at Predators;NBCSCH
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Liverpool at Leeds United;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
