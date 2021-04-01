On TV Today 4/2/21

BASEBALL
6 p.m.;Rays at Marlins;MLB
8:30 p.m;White Sox at Angels;NBCSCH
BASKETBALL
5 p.m.;Women: South Carolina vs. Stanford;ESPN
8 p.m.;Bulls at Jazz;NBCSCH+
8:30 p.m;Women: Arizona vs. Connecticut;ESPN
GOLF
11 a.m.;LPGA: The ANA Inspiration;Golf
3 p.m.;PGA: Valero Texas Open;Golf
6 p.m.;LPGA: The ANA Inspiration;Golf
HOCKEY
8 p.m.;Blues at Avalanche;BSMW
WRESTLING
6:30 p.m.;U.S. Olympic Trials;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today