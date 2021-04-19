 Skip to main content
On TV Today 4/20/21
BASEBALL

3 p.m.;Dodgers at Mariners;MLB 

5 p.m.;White Sox at Indians;NBCSCH  

6 p.m.;Cardinals at Nationals;BSMW 

6:30 p.m.;Mets at Cubs;Marquee

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Nets at Pelicans;TNT

9 p.m.;Clippers at Blazers;TNT

HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.;Capitals at Bruins;NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

