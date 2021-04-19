On TV Today 4/20/21

BASEBALL
3 p.m.;Dodgers at Mariners;MLB
5 p.m.;White Sox at Indians;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Cardinals at Nationals;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;Mets at Cubs;Marquee
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Nets at Pelicans;TNT
9 p.m.;Clippers at Blazers;TNT
HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.;Capitals at Bruins;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
