On TV Today 4/21/21
BASEBALL

Noon;Giants at Phillies;MLB

3 p.m.;Cardinals at Nationals;BSMW  

3 p.m.;Twins at Athletics;MLB 

5 p.m.;White Sox at Indians;NBCSCH+

5:30 p.m.;Braves at Yankees;ESPN  

6:30 p.m.;Mets at Cubs;Marquee

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Bulls at Cavaliers;NBCSCH

GOLF

5 p.m.;LPGA: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Predators at Blackhawks;NBCSCH

8:30 p.m.;Sharks at Golden Knights;NBCSN

SOCCER

Noon;FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City;NBCSN

1:30 p.m.;Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese;ESPN2

2 p.m.;Manchester City at Aston Villa;NBCSN

9 p.m.;Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey;FS1

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

