 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 4/25/21
0 comments

On TV Today 4/25/21

{{featured_button_text}}

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.;IndyCar: Firestone GP of St. Petersburg;NBC

1 p.m.;NASCAR: The GEICO 500;Fox

BASEBALL

Noon;Yankees at Indians;MLB

1 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee

1 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;BSMW 

1 p.m.;Rangers at White Sox;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Padres at Dodgers;ESPN

BASKETBALL

12:15 p.m.;Celtics at Hornets;ESPN

2:30 p.m.;Suns at Nets;ESPN

BOWLING

12:30 p.m.;PBA: Playoffs Round of 16;FS1

GOLF

2 p.m;PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans;CBS

2 p.m.;The PGA Professional Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

2 p.m.;Bruins at Penguins;NBC

6 p.m.;Blue Jackets at Lightning;NBCSN

SOCCER

8 a.m.;Manchester United at Leeds United;NBCSN

4:30 p.m.;MLS: New York Red Bulls at LA Galaxy;FS1

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News