On TV Today 4/25/21

AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.;IndyCar: Firestone GP of St. Petersburg;NBC
1 p.m.;NASCAR: The GEICO 500;Fox
BASEBALL
Noon;Yankees at Indians;MLB
1 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee
1 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;BSMW
1 p.m.;Rangers at White Sox;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Padres at Dodgers;ESPN
BASKETBALL
12:15 p.m.;Celtics at Hornets;ESPN
2:30 p.m.;Suns at Nets;ESPN
BOWLING
12:30 p.m.;PBA: Playoffs Round of 16;FS1
GOLF
2 p.m;PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans;CBS
2 p.m.;The PGA Professional Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
2 p.m.;Bruins at Penguins;NBC
6 p.m.;Blue Jackets at Lightning;NBCSN
SOCCER
8 a.m.;Manchester United at Leeds United;NBCSN
4:30 p.m.;MLS: New York Red Bulls at LA Galaxy;FS1
