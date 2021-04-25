 Skip to main content
On TV Today 4/26/21
On TV Today 4/26/21

BASEBALL

Noon;Royals at Tigers;MLB 

6 p.m.;Cubs at Braves;Marquee 

6:30 p.m.;Phillies at Cardinals;BSMW  

9 p.m.;Reds at Dodgers;MLB

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;Bulls at Heat;NBCSCH

GOLF

3 p.m.;The PGA Professional Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.;Hurricanes at Stars;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Blues at Wild;BSMW+

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

