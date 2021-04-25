On TV Today 4/26/21

BASEBALL
Noon;Royals at Tigers;MLB
6 p.m.;Cubs at Braves;Marquee
6:30 p.m.;Phillies at Cardinals;BSMW
9 p.m.;Reds at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;Bulls at Heat;NBCSCH
GOLF
3 p.m.;The PGA Professional Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Hurricanes at Stars;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Blues at Wild;BSMW+
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
