On TV Today 4/27/21
On TV Today 4/27/21

BASEBALL

6 p.m.;Cubs at Braves;Marquee  

6 p.m.;Red Sox at Mets;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Phillies at Cardinals;BSMW  

7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH

9 p.m.;Reds at Dodgers;MLB

BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.;Mavericks at Warriors;TNT

GOLF

3 p.m.;PGA Professional Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Islanders at Capitals;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Lightning at Blackhawks;NBCSCH+

SOCCER

7 p.m.;CONCACAF Champions League;FS1

9 p.m.;CONCACAF Champions League;FS1

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

