On TV Today 4/5/21

BASEBALL
Noon;Twins at Tigers;ESPN
3 p.m.;Royals at Indians;ESPN
5:40 p.m.;Cardinals at Marlins;BSMW+
6 p.m.;Rays at Red Sox;ESPN
6:40 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee
9 p.m;White Sox at Mariners;NBCSCH
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;NCAA: Championship game, Gonzaga vs. Baylor;CBS
CURLING
10 a.m.;Men's World Championships;NBCSN
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Golden Knights at Blues;BSMW
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
