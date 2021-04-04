 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 4/5/21
0 comments

On TV Today 4/5/21

BASEBALL

Noon;Twins at Tigers;ESPN

3 p.m.;Royals at Indians;ESPN

5:40 p.m.;Cardinals at Marlins;BSMW+  

6 p.m.;Rays at Red Sox;ESPN

6:40 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee

9 p.m;White Sox at Mariners;NBCSCH

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.;NCAA: Championship game, Gonzaga vs. Baylor;CBS 

CURLING

10 a.m.;Men's World Championships;NBCSN

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Golden Knights at Blues;BSMW

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News