On TV Today 4/8/21

BASEBALL
Noon;Marlins at Mets;MLB
12:30 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee
3 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals;BSMW
3 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH
3:30 p.m.;Mariners at Twins;MLB
7 p.m.;Athletics at Astros;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Raptors;NBCSCH
6:30 p.m.;Lakers at Heat;TNT
9 p.m.;Suns at Clippers;TNT
GOLF
2 p.m.;The Masters, first round;ESPN
HOCKEY
4 p.m.;Frozen Four: Minnesota St. vs. St. Cloud State;ESPN2
7 p.m.;Stars at Blackhawks;NBCSCH+
8 p.m.;Frozen Four: Minn.-Duluth vs. UMass;ESPN2
SOCCER
7 p.m.;Champions:Columbus Crew at Real Estelí FC;FS1
9 p.m.;Champions:CF Monterrey at Club Atlético Pantoja;FS1
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.