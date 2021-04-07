 Skip to main content
On TV Today 4/8/21
BASEBALL

Noon;Marlins at Mets;MLB

12:30 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee 

3 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals;BSMW

3 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH  

3:30 p.m.;Mariners at Twins;MLB

7 p.m.;Athletics at Astros;MLB

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Raptors;NBCSCH

6:30 p.m.;Lakers at Heat;TNT

9 p.m.;Suns at Clippers;TNT

GOLF

2 p.m.;The Masters, first round;ESPN

HOCKEY

4 p.m.;Frozen Four: Minnesota St. vs. St. Cloud State;ESPN2

7 p.m.;Stars at Blackhawks;NBCSCH+

8 p.m.;Frozen Four: Minn.-Duluth vs. UMass;ESPN2

SOCCER

7 p.m.;Champions:Columbus Crew at Real Estelí FC;FS1

9 p.m.;Champions:CF Monterrey at Club Atlético Pantoja;FS1

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

