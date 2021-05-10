 Skip to main content
On TV Today 5/11/21
On TV Today 5/11/21

BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.;Rangers at Giants;MLB

5 p.m.;Cubs at Indians;Marquee

6 p.m.;Yankees at Rays;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;BSMW

7 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH+

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Heat at Celtics;TNT

7 p.m.;Nets at Bulls;NBCSCH

9 p.m.;Knicks at Lakers;TNT

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN

2:10 p.m.;Premier League;NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

