On TV Today 5/11/21

BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.;Rangers at Giants;MLB
5 p.m.;Cubs at Indians;Marquee
6 p.m.;Yankees at Rays;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;BSMW
7 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH+
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Heat at Celtics;TNT
7 p.m.;Nets at Bulls;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Knicks at Lakers;TNT
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN
2:10 p.m.;Premier League;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
