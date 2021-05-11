 Skip to main content
On TV Today 5/12/21
On TV Today 5/12/21

BASEBALL

11 a.m.;Orioles at Mets;MLB 

Noon;Cubs at Indians;Marquee

2 p.m.;Padres at Rockies;MLB 

6:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;BSMW

7 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Angels at Astros;MLB 

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Wizards at Hawks;ESPN

8:30 p.m.;Blazers at Jazz;ESPN

HOCKEY

8 p.m.;Wild at Blues;BSMW

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN

2:10 p.m.;Premier League;NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

