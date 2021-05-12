 Skip to main content
On TV Today 5/13/21
0 comments

BASEBALL

11 a.m.;Blue Jays at Braves;MLB 

1 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Yankees at Rays;MLB 

9 p.m.;Indians at Mariners;MLB 

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;76ers at Heat;TNT

7 p.m.;Raptors at Bulls;NBCSCH

9 p.m.;Blazers at Suns;TNT

GOLF

2:30 p.m.;PGA: The AT&T Byron Nelson;Golf

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Wild at Blues;BSMW

SOCCER

5 p.m.;Women: College Cup;ESPN2

7:30 p.m.;Women: College Cup;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

