On TV Today 5/13/21

BASEBALL
11 a.m.;Blue Jays at Braves;MLB
1 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Yankees at Rays;MLB
9 p.m.;Indians at Mariners;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;76ers at Heat;TNT
7 p.m.;Raptors at Bulls;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Blazers at Suns;TNT
GOLF
2:30 p.m.;PGA: The AT&T Byron Nelson;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Wild at Blues;BSMW
SOCCER
5 p.m.;Women: College Cup;ESPN2
7:30 p.m.;Women: College Cup;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
