On TV Today 5/14/21

BASEBALL
2 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH
2 p.m.;Missouri State at Illinois State;ESPNU
6 p.m.;Cubs at Tigers;Marquee
6 p.m.;Angels at Red Sox;MLB
9 p.m.;Cardinals at Padres;BSMW
BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.;Pelicans at Warriors;ESPN
GOLF
Noon;Champions: Mitsubishi Championship;Golf
2:30 p.m.;PGA: The AT&T Byron Nelson;Golf
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.;The Black-Eyed Susan;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
