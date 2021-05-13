 Skip to main content
On TV Today 5/14/21
On TV Today 5/14/21

BASEBALL

2 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH 

2 p.m.;Missouri State at Illinois State;ESPNU

6 p.m.;Cubs at Tigers;Marquee

6 p.m.;Angels at Red Sox;MLB

9 p.m.;Cardinals at Padres;BSMW 

BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.;Pelicans at Warriors;ESPN

GOLF

Noon;Champions: Mitsubishi Championship;Golf

2:30 p.m.;PGA: The AT&T Byron Nelson;Golf

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.;The Black-Eyed Susan;NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

