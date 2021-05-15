 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 5/16/21
0 comments

On TV Today 5/16/21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.;NASCAR: The Drydene 400;FS1

1:30 p.m.;IMSA Sports Car Championship;NBCSN

BASEBALL

Noon;Cubs at Tigers;Marquee 

Noon.;Angels at Red Sox;MLB 

1 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH 

6 p.m.;Cardinals at Padres;ESPN 

BASKETBALL

Noon;Celtics at Knicks;ESPN

2:30 p.m.;Grizzlies at Warriors;ESPN

8 p.m.;Bucks at Bulls;NBCSCH

BOWLING

1 p.m.;PBA: Playoffs Final;Fox

FOOTBALL

1 p.m.;FCS;S. Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston St.;ABC

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: The AT&T Byron Nelson;CBS 

2 p.m.;Champions: Mitsubishi Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

11 a.m.;Stanley Cup: Islanders at Penguins;NBC

2 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Wild at Golden Knights;NBC

6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Lightning at Panthers;NBCSN

SOCCER

8 a.m.;Wolverhampton at Hotspur;NBCSN

10:30 a.m.;Liverpool at W. Bromwich Albion;NBCSN

3 p.m.;USL: Union Omaha at Greenville SC;ESPN2

3 p.m.;MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati;Fox

5 p.m.;Columbus Crew at New England;ESPN2

8:30 p.m.;MLS: LA FC at Seattle;FS1

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.;Illinois at Iowa;BTN

8 p.m.;NCAA Softball Selection;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News