On TV Today 5/16/21

AUTO RACING
1 p.m.;NASCAR: The Drydene 400;FS1
1:30 p.m.;IMSA Sports Car Championship;NBCSN
BASEBALL
Noon;Cubs at Tigers;Marquee
Noon.;Angels at Red Sox;MLB
1 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Cardinals at Padres;ESPN
BASKETBALL
Noon;Celtics at Knicks;ESPN
2:30 p.m.;Grizzlies at Warriors;ESPN
8 p.m.;Bucks at Bulls;NBCSCH
BOWLING
1 p.m.;PBA: Playoffs Final;Fox
FOOTBALL
1 p.m.;FCS;S. Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston St.;ABC
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: The AT&T Byron Nelson;CBS
2 p.m.;Champions: Mitsubishi Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
11 a.m.;Stanley Cup: Islanders at Penguins;NBC
2 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Wild at Golden Knights;NBC
6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Lightning at Panthers;NBCSN
SOCCER
8 a.m.;Wolverhampton at Hotspur;NBCSN
10:30 a.m.;Liverpool at W. Bromwich Albion;NBCSN
3 p.m.;USL: Union Omaha at Greenville SC;ESPN2
3 p.m.;MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati;Fox
5 p.m.;Columbus Crew at New England;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;MLS: LA FC at Seattle;FS1
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.;Illinois at Iowa;BTN
8 p.m.;NCAA Softball Selection;ESPN2
