 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 5/18/21
0 comments

On TV Today 5/18/21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.;Nationals at Cubs;Marquee

6:30 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;BSMW

6:30 p.m.;White Sox at Twins;NBCSCH 

7 p.m.;Yankees at Rangers;ESPN

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;NBA Play-In: Hornets at Pacers;TNT

7 p.m.;WNBA: Phoenix at Washington;ESPN2

8 p.m.;NBA Play-In:Wizards at Celtics;TNT

9 p.m.;WNBA: Las Vegas at Seattle;ESPN2

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Islanders at Penguins;NBCSN

9 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Wild at Golden Knights;NBCSN

SOCCER

2:10 p.m.;Leicester City at Chelsea;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News