 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 5/19/21
0 comments

On TV Today 5/19/21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

Noon;White Sox at Twins;NBCSCH 

3 p.m.;Rockies at Padres;MLB

6:30 p.m.;Nationals at Cubs;Marquee

6:30 p.m.;Mets at Braves;MLB

6:30 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;BSMW+

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;NBA Play-In: Spurs at Grizzlies;ESPN

9 p.m.;NBA Play-In: Warriors at Lakers;ESPN

HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Capitals at Bruins;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Predators at Hurricanes;CNBC

8 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Jets at Oilers;NBCSN

9:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Blues at Avalanche;BSMW

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;Italia Cup: Atalanta vs. Juventus;ESPN2

2:10 p.m.;Premier: Liverpool at Burnley;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News