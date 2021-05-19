 Skip to main content
On TV Today 5/20/21
On TV Today 5/20/21

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Nationals at Cubs;Marquee

1 p.m.;Yankees at Rangers;MLB

6:30 p.m.;Red Sox at Rays;MLB

9:30 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Dodgers;MLB

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;NBA Play-In: Pacers at Wizards;TNT

GOLF

Noon;PGA Championship;ESPN

2 p.m.;LPGA: Pure Silk Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Panthers at Lightning;USA

6 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Penguins at Islanders;NBCSN

6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Canadiens at Maple Leafs;CNBC

8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Golden Knights at Wild;NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

