On TV Today 5/20/21

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Nationals at Cubs;Marquee
1 p.m.;Yankees at Rangers;MLB
6:30 p.m.;Red Sox at Rays;MLB
9:30 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;NBA Play-In: Pacers at Wizards;TNT
GOLF
Noon;PGA Championship;ESPN
2 p.m.;LPGA: Pure Silk Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Panthers at Lightning;USA
6 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Penguins at Islanders;NBCSN
6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Canadiens at Maple Leafs;CNBC
8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Golden Knights at Wild;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
