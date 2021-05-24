 Skip to main content
On TV Today 5/25/21
On TV Today 5/25/21

BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee

7 p.m.;Cards at White Sox;NBCSCH,BSMW

7 p.m.;Dodgers at Astros;FS1

8:30 p.m.;Rangers at Angels;MLB 

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Celtics at Nets;TNT

9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Lakers at Suns;TNT

GOLF

11 a.m.;NCAA Women: Team Match Play;Golf

4 p.m.;NCAA Women: Team Match Play;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Stanley Cup: xxx;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

