On TV Today 5/25/21

BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee
7 p.m.;Cards at White Sox;NBCSCH,BSMW
7 p.m.;Dodgers at Astros;FS1
8:30 p.m.;Rangers at Angels;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Celtics at Nets;TNT
9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Lakers at Suns;TNT
GOLF
11 a.m.;NCAA Women: Team Match Play;Golf
4 p.m.;NCAA Women: Team Match Play;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Stanley Cup: xxx;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
