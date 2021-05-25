 Skip to main content
On TV Today 5/26/21
On TV Today 5/26/21

BASEBALL

Noon;Orioles at Twins;MLB

1 p.m.;Cards at White Sox;NBCSCH,BSMW 

5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee

6:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Astros;ESPN

9:30 p.m.;Giants at Diamondbacks;MLB 

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Hawks at Knicks;TNT

9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies at Jazz;TNT

GOLF

1 p.m.;LPGA: Founders Cup Match Play;Golf

4 p.m.;NCAA Women: Team Match Play;Golf

HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Penguins at Islanders;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Panthers at Lightning;CNBC

8 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Golden Knights at Wild;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

