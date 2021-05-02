On TV Today 5/3/21

BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Cubs;Marquee
6:30 p.m.;Mets at Cardinals;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;Rangers at Twins;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.;Warriors at Pelicans;ESPN
8 p.m.;76ers at Bulls;NBCSCH+
9 p.m.;Nuggets at Lakers;ESPN
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Hurricanes;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Ducks at Blues;BSMW+
7 p.m.;Golden Knights at Wild;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
