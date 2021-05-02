 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 5/3/21
0 comments

On TV Today 5/3/21

{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Cubs;Marquee  

6:30 p.m.;Mets at Cardinals;BSMW

6:30 p.m.;Rangers at Twins;MLB  

BASKETBALL

6:45 p.m.;Warriors at Pelicans;ESPN

8 p.m.;76ers at Bulls;NBCSCH+

9 p.m.;Nuggets at Lakers;ESPN

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Hurricanes;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Ducks at Blues;BSMW+

7 p.m.;Golden Knights at Wild;NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News