On TV Today 5/4/21

BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.;White Sox at Reds;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Astros at Yankees;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Cubs;Marquee
6:30 p.m.;Mets at Cardinals;BSMW
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Nets at Bucks;TNT
9 p.m.;Raptors at Clippers;TNT
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Hurricanes;NBCSCH+
6 p.m.;Penguins at Flyers;NBCSN
SOCCER
7 p.m.;Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union;FS1
9 p.m.;Toronto FC at Cruz Azul;FS1
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
