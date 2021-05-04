 Skip to main content
On TV Today 5/5/21
On TV Today 5/5/21

BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.;White Sox at Reds;NBCSCH

2 p.m.;Giants at Rockies;MLB

6:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Cubs;Marquee  

6:30 p.m.;Mets at Cardinals;BSMW+

9:30 p.m.;Rays at Angels;MLB  

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Nets at Bucks;TNT

9 p.m.;Raptors at Clippers;TNT

GOLF

10 p.m.;The Honda LPGA Thailand;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Capitals at Rangers;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Ducks at Blues;BSMW

8:30 p.m.;Avalanche at Sharks;NBCSN

SOCCER

9 p.m.;Portland at Club América;FS1

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

