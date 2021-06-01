 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On TV Today 6/2/21 NEED NBA, NHL UPDATES

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.;Phillies at Reds;MLB

Noon;White Sox at Indians;NBCSCH

1 p.m.;Padres at Cubs;Marquee

7 p.m.;Red Sox at Astros;ESPN

8 p.m.;Cardinals at Dodgers;BSMW

9 p.m.;Athletics at Mariners;MLB 

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: xxx;TNT

9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: xxx;TNT

GOLF

4 p.m.;NCAA Men's Championships;Golf

HOCKEY

xx p.m.;Stanley Cup: xxx;xxx

xx p.m.;Stanley Cup: xxx;xxx

TENNIS

7 a.m.;French Open;BSMW

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News