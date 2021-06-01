On TV Today 6/2/21 NEED NBA, NHL UPDATES

BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.;Phillies at Reds;MLB
Noon;White Sox at Indians;NBCSCH
1 p.m.;Padres at Cubs;Marquee
7 p.m.;Red Sox at Astros;ESPN
8 p.m.;Cardinals at Dodgers;BSMW
9 p.m.;Athletics at Mariners;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: xxx;TNT
9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: xxx;TNT
GOLF
4 p.m.;NCAA Men's Championships;Golf
HOCKEY
xx p.m.;Stanley Cup: xxx;xxx
xx p.m.;Stanley Cup: xxx;xxx
TENNIS
7 a.m.;French Open;BSMW
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
