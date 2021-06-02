On TV Today 6/3/21 NEED NBA, NHL UPDATES

BASEBALL
Noon;Rays at Yankees;MLB
7 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Cubs at Giants;Marquee
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: xxx;TNT
9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: xxx;TNT
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: Memorial Tournament;Golf
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
6 p.m.;U.S. Women's Open;Golf
HOCKEY
xx p.m.;Stanley Cup: xxx;xxx
xx p.m.;Stanley Cup: xxx;xxx
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.;College World Series;ESPN
1:30 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN
6 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN
8:30 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN
TENNIS
7 a.m.;French Open;BSMW
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.