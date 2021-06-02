 Skip to main content
On TV Today 6/3/21 NEED NBA, NHL UPDATES

BASEBALL

Noon;Rays at Yankees;MLB

7 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;BSMW 

7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH

8:30 p.m.;Cubs at Giants;Marquee 

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: xxx;TNT

9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: xxx;TNT

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: Memorial Tournament;Golf

6 p.m.;U.S. Women's Open;Golf

HOCKEY

xx p.m.;Stanley Cup: xxx;xxx

xx p.m.;Stanley Cup: xxx;xxx

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.;College World Series;ESPN

1:30 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN

6 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN

8:30 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN

TENNIS

7 a.m.;French Open;BSMW

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

