On TV Today 6/6/21

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.;Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix;ESPN2

3 p.m.;The Toyota / Save Mart 350;FS1

BASEBALL

10 a.m.;NCAA Super-Regional;ESPN2

Noon;Dodgers at Braves;MLB

1 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;BSMW 

1 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH

3 p.m.;Cubs at Giants;Marquee

6 p.m.;Red Sox at Yankees;ESPN 

BASKETBALL

Noon;NBA Playoffs: Hawks at 76ers;TNT

2:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Western Conference Playoffs TBA;TNT

GOLF

1:30 p.m.;PGA: Memorial Tournament;CBS

2 p.m.;U.S. Women's Open;NBC

2 p.m.;Champions: Principal Charity Classic;Golf 

HOCKEY

5 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Jets at Canadiens;NBCSN

7:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Avalanche at Golden Knights;NBCSN

SOFTBALL

Noon;College World Series;ESPN

2:30 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN

6 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN2 

TENNIS

7 a.m.;French Open;BSMW,Marquee

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

