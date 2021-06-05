On TV Today 6/6/21

AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.;Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix;ESPN2
3 p.m.;The Toyota / Save Mart 350;FS1
BASEBALL
10 a.m.;NCAA Super-Regional;ESPN2
Noon;Dodgers at Braves;MLB
1 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;BSMW
1 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH
3 p.m.;Cubs at Giants;Marquee
6 p.m.;Red Sox at Yankees;ESPN
BASKETBALL
Noon;NBA Playoffs: Hawks at 76ers;TNT
2:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Western Conference Playoffs TBA;TNT
GOLF
1:30 p.m.;PGA: Memorial Tournament;CBS
2 p.m.;U.S. Women's Open;NBC
2 p.m.;Champions: Principal Charity Classic;Golf
HOCKEY
5 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Jets at Canadiens;NBCSN
7:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Avalanche at Golden Knights;NBCSN
SOFTBALL
Noon;College World Series;ESPN
2:30 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN
6 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN2
TENNIS
7 a.m.;French Open;BSMW,Marquee
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.