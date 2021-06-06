On TV Today 6/7/21

BASEBALL
Noon;NCAA Regionals;ESPN2
3 p.m.;NCAA Regionals;ESPN2
4 p.m.;Marlins at Red Sox;MLB
6 p.m.;NCAA Regionals;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Cubs at Padres;Marquee
9 p.m.;NCAA Regionals;ESPN2
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Bucks at Nets;TNT
9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Nuggets at Suns;TNT
HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Islanders at Bruins;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Jets at Canadiens;CNBC
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN
TENNIS
7 a.m.;French Open;BSMW,Marquee
