On TV Today 6/7/21

BASEBALL

Noon;NCAA Regionals;ESPN2

3 p.m.;NCAA Regionals;ESPN2

4 p.m.;Marlins at Red Sox;MLB

6 p.m.;NCAA Regionals;ESPN2 

9 p.m.;Cubs at Padres;Marquee

9 p.m.;NCAA Regionals;ESPN2 

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Bucks at Nets;TNT

9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Nuggets at Suns;TNT 

HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Islanders at Bruins;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Jets at Canadiens;CNBC

SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN

TENNIS

7 a.m.;French Open;BSMW,Marquee

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

