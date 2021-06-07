 Skip to main content
On TV Today 6/8/21

BASEBALL

6 p.m.;Nationals at Rays;FS1

7 p.m.;Indians at Cardinals;BSMW

7 p.m.;Blue Jays at White Sox;NBCSCH

8:30 p.m.;Royals at Angels;MLB

9 p.m.;Cubs at Padres;Marquee 

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Hawks at 76ers;TNT

9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Clippers at Jazz;TNT 

HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Lightning at Hurricanes;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Golden Knights at Avalanche;NBCSN

SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN

TENNIS

7 a.m.;French Open;BSMW,Marquee

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

