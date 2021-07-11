 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights

On TV Today 7/12/21

BASEBALL

Noon;MLB Draft: Day 2;MLB

7 p.m.;Home Run Derby;ESPN

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;International: U.S. vs. Australia;NBCSN 

SOCCER

5:30 p.m.;CONCACAF:Jamaica vs. Suriname;FS1

8 p.m.;CONCACAF: Costa Rica vs. TBD;FS1

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

