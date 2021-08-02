 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights

On TV Today 8/3/21

BASEBALL

6 p.m.;Orioles at Yankees;MLB

7 p.m.;Braves at Cardinals;BSMW

7 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH 

7:30 p.m.;Cubs at Rockies;Marquee 

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;NBA Summer: Heat vs. Lakers;ESPN2

8 p.m.;TBT: Team 23 vs. Boeheim's Army;ESPN

10 p.m.;NBA Summer: Warriors vs. Kings;ESPN2 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

