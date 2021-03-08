On TV Today

BASEBALL
Noon;Orioles vs. Twins;MLB
2 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. Athletics;Marquee
BASKETBALL
4 p.m.;Women: Illinois vs. Wisconsin;BTN
6 p.m.;Horizon Championship;ESPN
6 p.m.;Northeast Championship;ESPN2
8 p.m.;West Coast Championship;ESPN
8 p.m.;Summit Championship;ESPN2
HOCKEY
5 p.m.;Rangers at Penguins;NBCSN
7:30 p.m.;Blackhawks at Stars;NBCSCH
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today