TV/radio highlights 10/1/20
TV/radio highlights 10/1/20

BASEBALL

11 a.m.;Reds at Braves;ESPN

1 p.m.;Marlins at Cubs;ABC

2 p.m.;White Sox at Athletics;ESPN

4 p.m.;Cardinals at Padres;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Yankees at Indians;ESPN (if necessary)

9 p.m.;Brewers at Dodgers;ESPN 

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Brock Spack Show;WJBC

7:20 p.m.;Broncos at Jets;NFL

GOLF

Noon;The ShopRite LPGA Classic;Golf

3 p.m.;PGA: Sandersons Farm Championship;Golf

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

