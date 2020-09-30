TV/radio highlights 10/1/20

BASEBALL
11 a.m.;Reds at Braves;ESPN
1 p.m.;Marlins at Cubs;ABC
2 p.m.;White Sox at Athletics;ESPN
4 p.m.;Cardinals at Padres;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Yankees at Indians;ESPN (if necessary)
9 p.m.;Brewers at Dodgers;ESPN
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Brock Spack Show;WJBC
7:20 p.m.;Broncos at Jets;NFL
GOLF
Noon;The ShopRite LPGA Classic;Golf
3 p.m.;PGA: Sandersons Farm Championship;Golf
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
