TV/radio highlights 10/2/20

AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.;Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 1;USA
BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Marlins at Cubs;ABC
5:30 p.m.;Brewers at Dodgers;ESPN (if necessary)
9 p.m.;Cardinals at Padres;ESPN (if necessary)
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas;ESPN2
8 p.m.;NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Heat;ABC
FOOTBALL
8 p.m.;Louisiana Tech at BYU;ESPN2
GOLF
Noon;The ShopRite LPGA Classic;Golf
3 p.m.;PGA: Sandersons Farm Championship;Golf
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.;Breeders' Cup Challenge Series;NBCSN
