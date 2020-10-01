 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 10/2/20
TV/radio highlights 10/2/20

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.;Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 1;USA

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Marlins at Cubs;ABC

5:30 p.m.;Brewers at Dodgers;ESPN (if necessary)

9 p.m.;Cardinals at Padres;ESPN (if necessary)

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas;ESPN2

8 p.m.;NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Heat;ABC

FOOTBALL

8 p.m.;Louisiana Tech at BYU;ESPN2

GOLF

Noon;The ShopRite LPGA Classic;Golf

3 p.m.;PGA: Sandersons Farm Championship;Golf 

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.;Breeders' Cup Challenge Series;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

