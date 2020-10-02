TV/radio highlights 10/3/20

AUTO RACING
Noon;Truck: Talladega 250;FS1
3:30 p.m.;Xfinity: The Ag-Pro 300;NBCSN
BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.;Marlins at Cubs (if necessary);ESPN2
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;South Carolina at Florida;ESPN
11 a.m.;TCU at Texas;Fox
11 a.m.;Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina;ESPN2
11 a.m.;Baylor at West Virginia;ABC
2:30 p.m.;Texas A&M at Alabama;CBS
2:30 p.m.;North Carolina at Boston College;ABC
2:30 p.m.;Oklahoma State at Kansas;ESPN
2:30 p.m.;Memphis at SMU;ESPN2
2:30 p.m.;Texas Tech at Kansas State;FS1
6:30 p.m.;Auburn at Georgia;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Tulsa at UCF;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Oklahoma at Iowa State;ABC
GOLF
Noon;The ShopRite LPGA Classic;Golf
3 p.m.;PGA: Sandersons Farm Championship;Golf
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.;Preakness Stakes;NBC
RUNNING
1 a.m. (Sun);London Marathon;NBCSN
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.;Brighton & Hove at Everton;NBCSN
11:30 a.m.;Manchester City at Leeds United;NBC
3:30 p.m.;MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC;Fox
