TV/radio highlights 10/3/20
TV/radio highlights 10/3/20

AUTO RACING

Noon;Truck: Talladega 250;FS1

3:30 p.m.;Xfinity: The Ag-Pro 300;NBCSN

BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.;Marlins at Cubs (if necessary);ESPN2

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;South Carolina at Florida;ESPN

11 a.m.;TCU at Texas;Fox

11 a.m.;Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina;ESPN2

11 a.m.;Baylor at West Virginia;ABC

2:30 p.m.;Texas A&M at Alabama;CBS

2:30 p.m.;North Carolina at Boston College;ABC

2:30 p.m.;Oklahoma State at Kansas;ESPN

2:30 p.m.;Memphis at SMU;ESPN2

2:30 p.m.;Texas Tech at Kansas State;FS1

6:30 p.m.;Auburn at Georgia;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Tulsa at UCF;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Oklahoma at Iowa State;ABC

GOLF

Noon;The ShopRite LPGA Classic;Golf

3 p.m.;PGA: Sandersons Farm Championship;Golf 

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.;Preakness Stakes;NBC

RUNNING

1 a.m. (Sun);London Marathon;NBCSN

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.;Brighton & Hove at Everton;NBCSN

11:30 a.m.;Manchester City at Leeds United;NBC

3:30 p.m.;MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC;Fox

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

