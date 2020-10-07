TV/radio highlights 10/8/20

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;NLDS: Braves vs. Marlins;FS1
2:30 p.m.;ALDS: Astros vs. Athletics (if necessary);TBS
6 p.m.;ALDS: Yankees vs. Ray;TBS
8 p.m.;NLDS: Padres vs. Dodgers;MLB
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Tulane at Houston;ESPN
7:20 p.m.;Buccaneers at Bears;Fox,NFL
GOLF
Noon;KPMG Women's PGA Championship;Golf
4 p.m.;PGA: Shriners Hospitals Open;Golf
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;UEFA Euro 2020: Serbia at Norway;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
