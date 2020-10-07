 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights 10/8/20
BASEBALL

1 p.m.;NLDS: Braves vs. Marlins;FS1

2:30 p.m.;ALDS: Astros vs. Athletics (if necessary);TBS

6 p.m.;ALDS: Yankees vs. Ray;TBS

8 p.m.;NLDS: Padres vs. Dodgers;MLB

FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;Tulane at Houston;ESPN

7:20 p.m.;Buccaneers at Bears;Fox,NFL

GOLF

Noon;KPMG Women's PGA Championship;Golf

4 p.m.;PGA: Shriners Hospitals Open;Golf

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;UEFA Euro 2020: Serbia at Norway;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

