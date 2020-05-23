You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 5/24/20
TV/radio highlights 5/24/20

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.,Coca-Cola 600,Fox

GOLF

2 p.m.,Woods-Manning vs. Mickelson-Brady,TBS/TNT

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.,Trackside Live!,NBCSN

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.,Bundesliga,FS1

8:30 a.m.,Bundesliga,FS1

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

