TV/radio highlights 5/30/20
TV/radio highlights 5/30/20

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.;Xfinity: The Cheddar's 300;FS1

BASEBALL

11:55 p.m.;Korea Baseball Association;ESPN

HORSE RACING

Noon;America's Day at the Races;FS1

4 p.m.;America's Day at the Races;FS1

SOCCER

8:20 a.m.;Werder Bremen at Schalke 04;FS1

11:30 a.m.;Fortuna Dusseldorf at Bayern Munich;FS1

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

