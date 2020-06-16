You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TV/radio highlights 6/17/20
0 comments

TV/radio highlights 6/17/20

{{featured_button_text}}

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.;Monster Energy Supercross: Round 16;NBCSN

BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Thu);KBO: KT at SK;ESPN

BASKETBALL

5 p.m.;NBA2K League;ESPN2

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.;The Royal Ascot: Day 2;NBCSN

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Sheffield United at Aston Villa;NBCSN

2:10 p.m.;Arsenal at Manchester City;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News