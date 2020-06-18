You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 6/19/20
TV/radio highlights 6/19/20

BASEBALL

2:25 a.m. (Sat);KBO: Doosan at LG;ESPN

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;NBA2K League;ESPN2

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: RBC Heritage;Golf

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.;The Royal Ascot: Day 4;NBCSN

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.;Southampton at Norwich City;NBCSN

2:10 p.m.;Manchester United at Tottenham;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

