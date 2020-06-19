You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 6/20/20
TV/radio highlights 6/20/20

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.;Xfinity: The MoneyLion 300;FS1

BASEBALL

2:25 a.m. (Sun);Korea Baseball Organization;ESPN

GOLF

Noon;PGA: RBC Heritage;Golf 

2 p.m.;PGA: RBC Heritage;CBS

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.;The Royal Ascot;NBC

5 p.m.;The Belmont Stakes;NBC

SOCCER

8:20 a.m.;Bundesliga League;FS1

11:30 a.m.;Wolverhampton at West Ham;NBC

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

