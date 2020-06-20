TV/radio highlights 6/21/20

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;The GEICO 500;Fox
2 p.m.;Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17;NBCSN
3 p.m.;Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17;NBC
AWARDS
8 p.m.;The 2020 ESPYS;ESPN/ESPN2
GOLF
Noon;PGA: RBC Heritage;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: RBC Heritage;CBS
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.;America's Day at the Races;FS1
3 p.m.;Trackside Live!;NBCSN
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.;Sheffield United at Newcastle United;NBCSN
10:10 a.m.;Chelsea at Aston Villa;NBCSN
1 p.m.;Liverpool at Everton;NBC
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
