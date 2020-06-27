TV/radio highlights 6/28/20

AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.;Truck: The Pocono Organics 150;FS1
11:30 a.m.;Xfinity: The Pocono Green 225;FS1
1:30 p.m.;Moto America Superbike;FS1
3 p.m.;NASCAR: The Pocono Organics 350;FS1
GOLF
Noon;The Travelers Championship;Golf
2 p.m.;The Travelers Championship;CBS
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.;America's Day at the Races;FS1
3 p.m.;Trackside Live!;NBCSN
SOCCER
6:55 a.m.;Arsenal at Sheffield United;ESPN
10:25 a.m.;Southampton at Watford;NBCSN
12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Hellas Verona at Sassuolo;ESPN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
