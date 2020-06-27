You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 6/28/20
TV/radio highlights 6/28/20

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.;Truck: The Pocono Organics 150;FS1

11:30 a.m.;Xfinity: The Pocono Green 225;FS1

1:30 p.m.;Moto America Superbike;FS1

3 p.m.;NASCAR: The Pocono Organics 350;FS1

GOLF

Noon;The Travelers Championship;Golf

2 p.m.;The Travelers Championship;CBS

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.;America's Day at the Races;FS1

3 p.m.;Trackside Live!;NBCSN

SOCCER

6:55 a.m.;Arsenal at Sheffield United;ESPN

10:25 a.m.;Southampton at Watford;NBCSN

12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Hellas Verona at Sassuolo;ESPN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

