TV/radio highlights 6/6/20
TV/radio highlights 6/6/20

AUTO RACING

Noon,Truck: Camping World 200,FS1

3:30 p.m.,Xfinity: EchoPark 250,Fox

7 p.m.,IndyCar: Genesys 300,NBC

BASEBALL

11:55 p.m.,Korea Baseball Organization,ESPN

BOWLING

6 p.m.,,PBA: Strike Derby,Fox

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.,Trackside Live!,NBCSN

SOCCER

8:20 a.m.,Bundesliga,FS1

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

