TV/radio highlights 6/9/20
TV/radio highlights 6/9/20

BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Wed),KBO: Doosan at NC,ESPN

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.,NBA 2K League,ESPN2

BOXING

6 p.m.,Top Rank: Stevenson vs. Carabello,ESPN

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.,Saarbrucken vs. Bayer Leverkusen,ESPN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

