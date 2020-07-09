You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 7/10/20
TV/radio highlights 7/10/20

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.;Xfinity: The Alsco 300;FS1

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.;TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love;ESPN

3 p.m.;TBT: Red Scare vs. House of 'Paign;ESPN 

BASEBALL

3:55 (Sat);KBO: Doosan at Lotte;ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: The Workday Charity Open;Golf

4 p.m.;American Century Championship;NBCSN

SOCCER

8 p.m.;MLS: Seattle vs. San Jose;ESPN 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

