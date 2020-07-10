You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 7/11/20
AUTO RACING

11 a.m.;IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix;NBC

2 p.m.;IndyCar qualifying;NBCSN

4 p.m.;IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix;NBCSN

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.;TBT: Quarterfinals;ESPN

3 p.m.;TBT: Quarterfinals;ESPN 

BASEBALL

2:55 a.m. (Sun);KBO: xxx;ESPN

GOLF

Noon;PGA: The Workday Charity Open;Golf

2 p.m.;PGA: The Workday Charity Open;CBS 

2 p.m.;American Century Championship;NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.;UFC 251;ESPN

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.;Premier: West Ham at Norwich City;NBCSN

6:30 a.m.;Bundesliga League;FS1

8:30 a.m.;Bundesliga League;FS1

8:55 a.m.;Premier: Burnley at Liverpool;NBCSN

11:30 a.m.;Premier: Chelsea at Sheffield United;NBCSN

2 p.m.;Premier: Manchester City at Brighton;NBC

7 p.m.;MLS: Atlanta United vs. New York;Fox 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

