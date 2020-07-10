TV/radio highlights 7/11/20

AUTO RACING
11 a.m.;IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix;NBC
2 p.m.;IndyCar qualifying;NBCSN
4 p.m.;IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix;NBCSN
BASKETBALL
1 p.m.;TBT: Quarterfinals;ESPN
3 p.m.;TBT: Quarterfinals;ESPN
BASEBALL
2:55 a.m. (Sun);KBO: xxx;ESPN
GOLF
Noon;PGA: The Workday Charity Open;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: The Workday Charity Open;CBS
2 p.m.;American Century Championship;NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.;UFC 251;ESPN
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.;Premier: West Ham at Norwich City;NBCSN
6:30 a.m.;Bundesliga League;FS1
8:30 a.m.;Bundesliga League;FS1
8:55 a.m.;Premier: Burnley at Liverpool;NBCSN
11:30 a.m.;Premier: Chelsea at Sheffield United;NBCSN
2 p.m.;Premier: Manchester City at Brighton;NBC
7 p.m.;MLS: Atlanta United vs. New York;Fox
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
