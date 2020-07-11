TV/radio highlights 7/12/20

AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.;Formula One: Pirelli Styrian Grand Prix;ESPN
11 a.m.;NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race 1;Fox
11:30 a.m.;IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix 2;NBC
3 p.m.;NASCAR: The Brickyard 400;NBC
BASKETBALL
3 p.m.;TBT: Semifinals;ESPN
5 p.m.;TBT: Semifinals;ESPN
GOLF
Noon;PGA: The Workday Charity Open;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: The Workday Charity Open;CBS
2 p.m.;American Century Championship;NBCSN
SOCCER
6 a.m.;Premier: Everton at Wolverhampton;NBCSN
6:30 a.m.;Bundesliga League;FS1
8:10 a.m.;Premier: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa;NBCSN
8:30 a.m.;Bundesliga League;FS1
10 a.m.;Serie A: SPAL at Genoa;ESPN
10:25 a.m.;Premier: Arsenal at Tottenham;NBCSN
12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Bologna at Parma;ESPN
12:55 p.m.;Premier: Leicester City at Bournemouth;NBCSN
7 p.m.;MLS: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United;ESPN
9:30 p.m.;MLS: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado;ESPN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
