TV/radio highlights 7/12/20
AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.;Formula One: Pirelli Styrian Grand Prix;ESPN

11 a.m.;NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race 1;Fox

11:30 a.m.;IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix 2;NBC

3 p.m.;NASCAR: The Brickyard 400;NBC

BASKETBALL

3 p.m.;TBT: Semifinals;ESPN

5 p.m.;TBT: Semifinals;ESPN 

GOLF

Noon;PGA: The Workday Charity Open;Golf

2 p.m.;PGA: The Workday Charity Open;CBS 

2 p.m.;American Century Championship;NBCSN

SOCCER

6 a.m.;Premier: Everton at Wolverhampton;NBCSN

6:30 a.m.;Bundesliga League;FS1

8:10 a.m.;Premier: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa;NBCSN

8:30 a.m.;Bundesliga League;FS1

10 a.m.;Serie A: SPAL at Genoa;ESPN

10:25 a.m.;Premier: Arsenal at Tottenham;NBCSN

12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Bologna at Parma;ESPN

12:55 p.m.;Premier: Leicester City at Bournemouth;NBCSN

7 p.m.;MLS: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United;ESPN 

9:30 p.m.;MLS: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado;ESPN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

