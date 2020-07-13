TV/radio highlights 7/14/20

BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Wed);KBO: NC at Kiwoom;ESPN2
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Sideline Cancer;ESPN
BOXING
8 p.m.;Top Rank: Oquendo vs. Herring;ESPN
SOCCER
8 a.m.;MLS: Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago;ESPN
2:10 p.m.;Premier: Norwich City at Chelsea;NBCSN
TENNIS
10 a.m.;WTT: San Diego vs. Vegas;ESPN2
2 p.m.;WTT; Orlando vs. Chicago;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
