TV/radio highlights 7/14/20
TV/radio highlights 7/14/20

BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Wed);KBO: NC at Kiwoom;ESPN2

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Sideline Cancer;ESPN

BOXING

8 p.m.;Top Rank: Oquendo vs. Herring;ESPN

SOCCER

8 a.m.;MLS: Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago;ESPN

2:10 p.m.;Premier: Norwich City at Chelsea;NBCSN

TENNIS

10 a.m.;WTT: San Diego vs. Vegas;ESPN2

2 p.m.;WTT; Orlando vs. Chicago;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

