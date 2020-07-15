TV/radio highlights 7/16/20

BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Fri);KBO: Doosan at Kia;ESPN
7 p.m.;White Sox intrasquad game;NBCSCH
BOXING
7 p.m.;Top Rank: Marriaga vs. Yap;ESPN
GOLF
9:30 a.m.;PGA: The Memorial;Golf
1:30 p.m.;PGA: The Memorial;Golf
SOCCER
8 a.m.;MLS: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati;ESPN
11:55 a.m.;Premier: Sheffield United at Leicester City;NBCSN
12:30 p.m.;Serie A: Genoa at Torino;ESPN
2:10 p.m.;Premier: Manchester U at Crystal Palace;NBCSN
7 p.m.;MLS: D.C. United vs. New England;FS1
8 p.m.;USL: Phoenix at Orange County SC;ESPN2
9:30 p.m.;MLS: Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls;FS1
TENNIS
2 p.m.;WTT: Springfield vs. Washington;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!