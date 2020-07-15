You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 7/16/20
TV/radio highlights 7/16/20

BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Fri);KBO: Doosan at Kia;ESPN

7 p.m.;White Sox intrasquad game;NBCSCH

BOXING

7 p.m.;Top Rank: Marriaga vs. Yap;ESPN

GOLF

9:30 a.m.;PGA: The Memorial;Golf

1:30 p.m.;PGA: The Memorial;Golf

SOCCER

8 a.m.;MLS: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati;ESPN

11:55 a.m.;Premier: Sheffield United at Leicester City;NBCSN

12:30 p.m.;Serie A: Genoa at Torino;ESPN

2:10 p.m.;Premier: Manchester U at Crystal Palace;NBCSN

7 p.m.;MLS: D.C. United vs. New England;FS1

8 p.m.;USL: Phoenix at Orange County SC;ESPN2

9:30 p.m.;MLS: Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls;FS1 

TENNIS

2 p.m.;WTT: Springfield vs. Washington;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

