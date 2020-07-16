TV/radio highlights 7/17/20

AUTO RACING
8 p.m.;Iowa IndyCar 250's Race 1;NBCSN
BASEBALL
1 p.m.;White Sox intrasquad game;NBCSCH
3:55 a.m. (Sat);KBO: Kiwoom at SK;ESPN
GOLF
1:30 p.m.;PGA: The Memorial;Golf
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.;Premier: Watford at West Ham;NBCSN
5 p.m.;USL: North Carolina FC at Tampa Bay;ESPN2
7 p.m.;MLS: Sporting KC vs. Colorado;ESPN
9:30 p.m.;MLS: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United;ESPN
TENNIS
11 a.m.;WTT: Chicago vs. New York;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
