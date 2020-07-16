You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 7/17/20
AUTO RACING

8 p.m.;Iowa IndyCar 250's Race 1;NBCSN

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;White Sox intrasquad game;NBCSCH

3:55 a.m. (Sat);KBO: Kiwoom at SK;ESPN

GOLF

1:30 p.m.;PGA: The Memorial;Golf

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.;Premier: Watford at West Ham;NBCSN

5 p.m.;USL: North Carolina FC at Tampa Bay;ESPN2

7 p.m.;MLS: Sporting KC vs. Colorado;ESPN

9:30 p.m.;MLS: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United;ESPN 

TENNIS

11 a.m.;WTT: Chicago vs. New York;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

