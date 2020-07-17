You are the owner of this article.
TV/radio highlights 7/18/20
AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;Xfinity: My Bariatric Solutions 300;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Truck: The Vankor 300;FS1

7:30;Iowa IndyCar 250's Race 2;NBCSN

BASEBALL

6 p.m.;White Sox intrasquad game;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Exhibition: Mets at Yankees;ESPN2,MLB

2:55 a.m. (Sun);KBO: Doosan at Kia;ESPN

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

2:30 p.m.;AVP: Champions Cup Series;NBC

GOLF

11:30 a.m.;PGA: The Memorial;Golf

2 p.m.;PGA: The Memorial;CBS

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.;The Haskell Invitational;NBC

SOCCER

10 a.m.;Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona;ESPN

11:30 a.m.;Premier: Norwich City vs. Brunley;NBC

Noon;Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari;ESPN

7 p.m.;MLS: Portland vs. Houston;ESPN

9:30 p.m.;MLS: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy;ESPN

TENNIS

11 a.m.;WTT: Orange County vs. Orlando;ESPN2 

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

