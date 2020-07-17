TV/radio highlights 7/18/20

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;Xfinity: My Bariatric Solutions 300;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Truck: The Vankor 300;FS1
7:30;Iowa IndyCar 250's Race 2;NBCSN
BASEBALL
6 p.m.;White Sox intrasquad game;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Exhibition: Mets at Yankees;ESPN2,MLB
2:55 a.m. (Sun);KBO: Doosan at Kia;ESPN
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
2:30 p.m.;AVP: Champions Cup Series;NBC
GOLF
11:30 a.m.;PGA: The Memorial;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: The Memorial;CBS
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.;The Haskell Invitational;NBC
SOCCER
10 a.m.;Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona;ESPN
11:30 a.m.;Premier: Norwich City vs. Brunley;NBC
Noon;Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari;ESPN
7 p.m.;MLS: Portland vs. Houston;ESPN
9:30 p.m.;MLS: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy;ESPN
TENNIS
11 a.m.;WTT: Orange County vs. Orlando;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
